RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE USB opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.