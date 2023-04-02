Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Holdings Increased by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,514 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after buying an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.95. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

