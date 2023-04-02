Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 620 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total value of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,721,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 27,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,304,814.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,975 shares in the company, valued at $7,721,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,036 shares of company stock valued at $4,078,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Trading Up 0.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price target on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

Shares of GIS opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.41. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $88.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.