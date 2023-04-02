Rockland Trust Co. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.68. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.42.

About U.S. Bancorp

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

