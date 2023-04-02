Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $36.05 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.92. The stock has a market cap of $55.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.68.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $77.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

