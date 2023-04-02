Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $210.46 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.25 and a 200 day moving average of $236.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

