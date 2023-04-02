Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 100 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GD. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 20,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.8 %

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD opened at $228.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $207.42 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $228.03 and its 200 day moving average is $236.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.