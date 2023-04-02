General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $851,982,000 after purchasing an additional 725,871 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,871,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $501,211,000 after purchasing an additional 213,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

General Electric Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:GE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $95.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

