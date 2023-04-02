Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 200 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $721.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $706.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.90 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total value of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,255,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,645,380.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $708.61, for a total transaction of $327,377.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,255,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,971 shares of company stock worth $14,666,488 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equinix from $704.00 to $702.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $780.94.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

