Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $573,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.82.
Insider Activity
Tesla Price Performance
TSLA opened at $207.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.06.
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Tesla Company Profile
Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tesla (TSLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.