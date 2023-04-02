Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.50 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.40.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

