Kathmere Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MSCI by 312.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after purchasing an additional 210,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI opened at $559.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $539.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $491.48. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.24%. The firm had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $559.56.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

