Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $412.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.35. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $122.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

