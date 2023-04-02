PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Citigroup began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.23.

PepsiCo stock opened at $182.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.86 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

