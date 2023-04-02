Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,110,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,080,000 after buying an additional 1,220,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after buying an additional 760,968 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,322,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.23. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

