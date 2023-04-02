Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 137,467 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 137,467 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 3.6% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $520,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,853,394 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,929,009,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,335 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,538 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 214.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,648,123 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $832,368,000 after buying an additional 1,123,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $537,996,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,752,598 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,400,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.61.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $472.59 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $507.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

