SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 4,473 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,244.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,060 shares of company stock worth $6,317,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

DIS stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

