RFP Financial Group LLC Makes New $1.05 Million Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 10,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 113.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFE stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

