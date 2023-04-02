RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saxon Interests Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 12,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE PFE opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.23 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.