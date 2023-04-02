7,600 Shares in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 205,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 10,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

GDX stock opened at $32.35 on Friday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

