Forum Financial Management LP Acquires 326 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,929,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,629,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813,087 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,875 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $285,893,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,732,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,387 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $277.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.09 billion, a PE ratio of 159.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $289.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,773 shares of company stock worth $42,648,450 in the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.67.

About NVIDIA

Get Rating

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

