ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Invests $253,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $255.47 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $241.98 and a 200-day moving average of $241.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Argus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.39.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $407,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

