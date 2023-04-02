Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 487,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $32,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $69.72 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $70.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

