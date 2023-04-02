ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $15,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 56,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LHX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $196.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $264.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 83.36%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

