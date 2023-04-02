Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 817,394 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,597,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 220,373 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,142 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $88.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $142.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

