Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,074 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Accenture were worth $51,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,996,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Accenture by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $285.81 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.88.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

