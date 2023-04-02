National Bank of Canada FI Increases Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,713 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $542,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 8,756 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $887,070.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,627.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.25 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $150.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.44%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

