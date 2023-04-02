Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after buying an additional 8,927,502 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,606,000 after buying an additional 1,727,229 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after buying an additional 1,392,018 shares during the period.

BSV opened at $76.49 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

