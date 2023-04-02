Diversified Portfolios Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $48.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

