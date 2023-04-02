Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $602,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 6,317 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 885 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $574.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $550.16.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $496.87 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $494.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

