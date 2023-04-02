CRA Financial Services LLC Acquires 263 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 486.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

D opened at $55.91 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

