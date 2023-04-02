Eudaimonia Partners LLC Takes $361,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $75.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

