SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.26. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.24.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

