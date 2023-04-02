Eudaimonia Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,868 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $167.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $124.85 and a one year high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.82.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

