Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 227.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,826,000 after purchasing an additional 180,303 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,734,000 after purchasing an additional 281,737 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the last quarter.

IWF opened at $244.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.81.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

