Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,413 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 113.2% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Genuine Parts Price Performance

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GPC opened at $167.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

