The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Boosted by Buckingham Capital Management Inc.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 238,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $20,717,000 after purchasing an additional 36,467 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,356 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $144.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

