Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $5.11 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lyell Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,808 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in Walt Disney by 48.3% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Bank of America upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.92.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $100.13 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $144.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,576. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

