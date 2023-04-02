Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Acquires 26 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

ROP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $440.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $429.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.30. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.21 and a 1 year high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

