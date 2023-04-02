Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $182.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $251.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.86 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.23.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.