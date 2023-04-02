Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Lessened by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 59.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Schlumberger news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 33,063 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total transaction of $1,884,260.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,298.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.10 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.