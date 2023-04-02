Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

