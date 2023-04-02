Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Takes $174,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of Ball stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.78.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

