RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 708 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 136,898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,214,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 187,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 1.4 %

EW opened at $82.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,821 shares of company stock worth $7,902,704 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

