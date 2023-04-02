RFP Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 185 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $302,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,399,000 after acquiring an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in McKesson by 7,667.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 230,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,045,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,299 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
McKesson Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $356.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $356.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.41. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $298.69 and a 52 week high of $401.78.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. McKesson’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
McKesson Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.88%.
McKesson Profile
McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McKesson (MCK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.