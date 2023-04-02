ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.25. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $72.00.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

