Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,116 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 158,435 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,814 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 40,143 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 70,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA opened at $37.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 90.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KGI Securities lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

