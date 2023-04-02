Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.5% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in Sysco by 15.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.3% during the third quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.5% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYY opened at $77.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 70.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.42.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.