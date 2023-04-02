Xponance Inc. Purchases 26,912 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,912 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,263,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,356,148,000 after buying an additional 3,443,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,989,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $522,004,000 after acquiring an additional 71,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

TFC opened at $34.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Truist Financial news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.