SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

